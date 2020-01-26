Four cargo vessels and fishing boats have caught fire in Iran’s port city of Jask in the Arabian Gulf for unknown reasons, Iran’s semi-official YJC news agency reported.

“Two of these boats have completely burned and the firefighters are extinguishing the other two,” the governor of Jask Mohammad Rahmehr told YJC.

“A number of paramedics and firefighters who were working to extinguish the fire were injured in the incident,” said Radmehr, adding that “the cause of the fire and possible casualties are under investigation.”

Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 16:56 - GMT 13:56