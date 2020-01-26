Iraqi populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr called for demonstrations against the US embassy on Sunday in Baghdad and other cities, a statement from his office said.

The demonstrations are to also decry “those who have offended the symbol of the nation, Sayed Moqtada al-Sadr,” the statement said.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05