A truck packed with explosives blew up in the city of Azaz in northern Syria on Sunday, killing one person and wounding a number of others, civil defense forces said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Turkish-backed Syrian armed factions opposed to President Bashar al-Assad control Azaz, which falls near the Turkish border.

The civil defense forces said that seven had been severely wounded and were transferred to Turkey for treatment.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 20:07 - GMT 17:07