US President Donald Trump will hold back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz on Monday where he will likely share some details of his Middle East peace plan, a US source familiar with the plan said on Sunday.

Trump will meet first with Netanyahu and then with Gantz, who is Netanyahu’s chief domestic political rival, the source said, with talks continuing on Tuesday.

Netanyahu has said he would meet with Trump on both days.

Gantz has said he would meet with the US president on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Sunday that the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week “will not pass” and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.

“We firmly declare that the ‘deal of the century’ will not pass. The new plot aimed against Palestine is bound to fail,” and could lead the Palestinians to a “new phase in their struggle” against Israel, Haniyeh said in a statement.

Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 22:47 - GMT 19:47