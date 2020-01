An Iranian passenger plane with 130 people on board skidded off the airport runway in Iran’s Ahwaz province on Sunday, Al Arabiya reported citing social media sources.

The Caspian Airlines aircraft, which derailed off the runway and landed in the middle of the streets, was reportedly arriving from Tehran. There have been no reported injuries.

Video footage showed passengers being evacuated from the plane, which appeared to be stationary in a field near a road.

