Iranians should not allow US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” approach to harm national unity ahead of parliamentary elections, President Hassan Rouhani said in speech broadcast live on his official website.

“We should not let Trump succeed in creating gaps between the establishment and people ... We should remain united ... Don’t turn your back on (Feb. 21) elections. Let’s have a high turn out,” he said.

Iran’s hardline Guardians Council, which vets all election candidates, has so far disqualified some 9,000 of the 14,000 who registered to run in the elections. Moderates say in most cities they have no candidates to enter the race.

Last Update: Monday, 27 January 2020 KSA 09:28 - GMT 06:28