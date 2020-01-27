Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday his government would not obstruct the 2020 budget that was prepared by the government of Saad Hariri, who quit in October.



Diab was speaking at the start of a parliamentary debate on the 2020 budget. Diab’s government was formed last week with backing from the powerful Hezbollah group and its political allies, but has yet to win a vote of confidence in parliament.

Last Update: Monday, 27 January 2020 KSA 13:34 - GMT 10:34