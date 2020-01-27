The French government is aware that three French nationals are missing in Iraq, but has no new information on the case, said Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday.

Iraq is gripped in crisis as anti-government protests enter their fourth month. On Monday morning the US Embassy was hit by a rocket attack.

- Developing.

Last Update: Monday, 27 January 2020 KSA 14:18 - GMT 11:18