US President Donald Trump said on Monday that the White House would release his long-delayed Middle East peace plan at noon (1700 GMT) on Tuesday.

Trump made the remark to reporters as he greeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

“So tomorrow at 12 o’clock, we’ll be announcing a plan. And it’s a very big plan, it will be a suggestion between Israel and the Palestinians, it’s the closest it’s ever come and we’ll see what happens. We have the support of the prime minister, we have the support of the other parties, and we think we will ultimately have the support of the Palestinians, but we’re going to see,” Trump said.

“I think it might have a chance,” he said alongside visiting Netanyahu.

Trump predicted that the Palestinians would “ultimately” come round to giving their support.

Israeli prime minister said that Trump’s Middle East peace plan “may be the opportunity of a century.”

On Sunday, Palestinian officials threatened to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords, which define relations with Israel, if US President Donald Trump announces his Middle East peace plan next week.

Chief Palestinian negotiation Saeb Erekat told AFP that the Palestinian Liberation Organization reserved the right “to withdraw from the interim agreement,” the concrete part of the Oslo deal, if Trump unveils his plan.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Sunday that the Middle East peace plan US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil next week “will not pass” and could lead to renewed Palestinian violence.

(With Reuters, AFP)

Last Update: Monday, 27 January 2020 KSA 19:51 - GMT 16:51