Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz on Monday praised US President Donald Trump for drafting a Middle East peace deal and committed to help implementing it after Israel’s March election.



“The President’s peace plan is a significant and historic milestone, indeed,” Gantz told reporters after his meeting with Trump.



“Immediately after the elections, I will work toward implementing it from within a stable functioning Israeli government, in tandem with the other countries in our region.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 KSA 23:55 - GMT 20:55