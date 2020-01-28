Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz on Monday praised US President Donald Trump for drafting a Middle East peace deal and committed to help implementing it after Israel’s March election.
“The President’s peace plan is a significant and historic milestone, indeed,” Gantz told reporters after his meeting with Trump.
“Immediately after the elections, I will work toward implementing it from within a stable functioning Israeli government, in tandem with the other countries in our region.”
