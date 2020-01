Britain on Tuesday gave a cautious welcome to US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, as he unveiled his proposal with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Downing Street said Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Trump earlier.

“The leaders discussed the United States’ proposal for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, which could prove a positive step forwards,” a spokesman said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 28 January 2020 KSA 21:20 - GMT 18:20