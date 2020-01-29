Bahrain supports all efforts to achieve a “just and comprehensive solution” for the Palestinian cause, said Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement commenting on the peace plan outlined by the administration of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the ministry thanked the United States for its work on the plan and urged the Israeli and Palestinian sides to start direct negotiations under US sponsorship.

The comment came the day after President Trump outlined the “deal of the century” plan aimed at solving the Israel-Palestine conflict. The plan was accepted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but rejected by Palestinians.



While unveiling the plan, Trump thanked the ambassadors of the Arabian Gulf states of Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates for their support of peace efforts and for attending the event.

- With Reuters.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 14:46 - GMT 11:46