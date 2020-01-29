Bahrain supports all efforts to achieve a “just and comprehensive solution” for the Palestinian cause, said Bahrain’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement commenting on the peace plan outlined by the administration of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.SHOW MORE
