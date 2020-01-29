France said it welcomed US President Donald Trump’s latest efforts to strike a peace deal between Israel and Palestine, and added that Paris would have to study the proposals closely.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements.
“France welcomes President Trump’s efforts and will study closely the peace program he has presented,” said a statement from the French foreign ministry, which also reiterated France’s desire for a two-state solution on Israel and Palestine.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?