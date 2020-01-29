US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said the Palestinians could have an independent state tomorrow if its leadership is “willing to abide by the conditions of what a normal state will be like.”

“Nobody is entitled to just become a state because you want to be. You have to show the world that you’re ready to be a state. So, if they’re willing to abide by the conditions of what a normal state will be like, and they want to go and do that, the world is ready to help them do that and they can start tomorrow but it’s really up to their leadership to take that path,” Kushner said in an interview with Al Arabiya.

Trump announced his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace at a White House event with embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing at his side. It includes what Trump called a four-year freeze by Israel on new settlement activity.

The Palestinians have so far refused to deal with the Trump administration in protest at pro-Israel policies such as moving the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the eastern part of which is sought by the Palestinians.



Trump set in motion a four-year timeline for Palestinians to agree to a security arrangement with Israel, halt attacks by the Islamist militant group Hamas and set up governing institutions in order to establish a Palestinian state with its capital in Abu Dis, a part of east Jerusalem.

“We were able to sit with Israel and get them to agree to freeze settlement for four years. That has never been done before. And get them to agree to a Palestinian state and get them to agree to a map,” Kushner said.

“So, we have done a lot of hard work to make this opportunity possible. The question comes down to, what will the Palestinian leadership do,” he added.

Kushner criticized the current Palestinian leadership, saying that it was not doing a good job “if people are still stuck where they are.”

“They missed every opportunity to make a deal. So, if they screw this up, which is a very high chance that they will, then we'll be in a position where hopefully we have four years to work this out. I do hope that all the Arab leaders and Arab people throughout the region who care about the Palestinians will come together and tell them that this is an opportunity, don't blow that like you've blown every opportunity you've have had,” Kushner said.

