Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab asked the government and banking sector on Wednesday to prepare a plan to restore “the minimum degree of confidence” as the country faces its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.
At a meeting to discuss the financial and economic situation, Diab said the first impressions he got from the central bank and banking association was that there were still “ways out” of the crisis, a statement said.
