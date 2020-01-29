Sudan suspects that two of its citizens who returned to the country from China are infected with the new coronavirus, the information minister told Reuters.



One of the pair, a man and a woman, had been in the region of the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, Said Faisal Saleh. Both are under medical checks.

Last Update: Wednesday, 29 January 2020 KSA 15:49 - GMT 12:49