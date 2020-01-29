Syrian government forces on Wednesday recaptured the onetime protest town of Maaret al-Numan from terrorists and allied rebels, the army said, returning for the first time in seven years.

“Our forces managed in the past few days to stamp out terrorism in many villages and towns,” including Maaret al-Numan, a spokesman said in a televised statement.



