Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Wednesday that the first reading of US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan indicates a great waste of legitimate rights of Palestinians.
However, the Arab League is “studying the American vision carefully. We are open to any serious effort made to achieve peace,” he said.
