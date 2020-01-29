Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Russia was not abiding by the Sochi or Astana agreements regarding Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday.
Renewed bombardments by Russia-backed Syrian government forces on Idlib have raised concern of a new refugee wave from the area, where some 3 million people live.
Erdogan made the comments to reporters on his flight back from Senegal. He was also quoted as saying Turkey had told Russia that Ankara is running out of patience with the bombardments, adding that it would do what is necessary.
