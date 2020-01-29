French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday accused his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan of failing “to keep his word,” given with other world leaders, to end foreign meddling in Libya.

“We have seen in recent days Turkish ships accompanying Syrian mercenaries arriving on Libyan soil,” Macron said at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, adding this was “a clear violation of what President Erdogan pledged at the Berlin conference” where world leaders vowed to keep out of the Libyan conflict.

“It is a failure to keep his word.”

