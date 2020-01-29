British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday no Middle East peace plan was perfect, but the one put forward by US President Donald Trump had the merit of being a two-state solution and should be considered by Palestinian leaders.



“No peace plan is perfect but this has the merit of a two-state solution, it is a two-state solution, it would ensure that Jerusalem is both the capital of Israel and of the Palestinian people,” Johnson said in parliament.



