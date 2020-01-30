Egypt said on Thursday it was preparing a special flight to evacuate its citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, and would quarantine them for 14 days on their return home, according to the Health ministry.

In a related development, Egyptair will suspend all flights to and from mainland China starting on Saturday, the civil aviation ministry said in a statement.

Flights from and to Hangzhou will be suspended on Saturday followed by flights to and from Beijing and Guangzhou on Feb.4 until further notice, the statement said.

The last Chinese tourist group in Egypt will leave on February 4, it said.

Egypt Air joins other carriers including British Airways who have cancelled their flights to China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Concerns over the spread of the flu-like virus are growing as the death toll rises to 170.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Thursday, 30 January 2020 KSA 18:09 - GMT 15:09