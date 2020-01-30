The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said.
Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, and the organization itself have been placed under US sanctions, according to the Treasury’s website.
The decision to sanction Salehi and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran would have an impact on Iran’s nuclear civilian program because it has operational control over the program, including purchasing parts for nuclear facilities.
