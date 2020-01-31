The Kurdish-led administration that runs much of northeastern Syria is planning to organize a local tribunal to try ISIS fighters held captive in the region, a representative of its foreign relations committee said on Thursday.
“We have a plan to start proceedings on site,” Abdulkarim Omar, the representative of the foreign relations committee of the administration that runs the northeastern quarter of Syria, told reporters in Helsinki after meeting with Finland’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto.
Fearing a public backlash, many European countries have refused to repatriate their nationals who travelled to Syria to join ISIS and who are now being held captive by local authorities since ISIS lost its last territory in Syria in March last year.
