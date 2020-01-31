Oman’s health ministry on Friday advised against travel to China because of the coronavirus outbreak.
“It is advisable not to travel to China unless it is absolutely necessary,” the ministry said in a Twitter posting.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?