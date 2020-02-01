Iraq’s President Barham Saleh on Saturday assigned Mouhammed Tawfiq Allawi with forming a new government, according to the state-run Television.

Allawi who is a former communications minister was named prime minister designate by rival Iraqi factions on Saturday after weeks of political deadlock, AFP cited three Iraqi officials as saying.

Allawi, 66, would run the country until early elections can be held. He must form a new government within a month.

Last Wednesday, Saleh threatened to unilaterally name a successor to the country’s premier, who resigned in December, if parliament did not nominate a candidate within three days.

“If the concerned blocs are unable to resolve the nomination issue by no later than Saturday, February 1... I see an obligation to exercise my constitutional powers by tasking whomever I find most acceptable to parliament and the people,” Barham Saleh wrote in a letter seen by AFP.

Prime Minister Adil Abdel Mahdi resigned in December after two months of deadly protests against his government, but he has stayed on in a caretaker role, as deeply divided political parties have failed to agree on a replacement.

According to Iraq’s constitution, parliament’s largest bloc must nominate a prime minister within 15 days of legislative elections.

Last Update: Saturday, 1 February 2020 KSA 18:20 - GMT 15:20