Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on several areas in the Gaza Strip on Friday evening after rockets were fired from the Strip towards settlement territories, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Two rockets from the Gaza Strip heading towards the settlements were intercepted mid-air, the Israeli army said.

The airstrikes came after the Israeli military had said on early on Friday that it launched “wide-scale” attacks on militant targets in the Gaza Strip shortly after Palestinian militants fired three rockets into Israel, two of which were intercepted.

The attacks came amid heightened tensions after US President Donald Trump released his Mideast peace plan, a US-led initiative aimed at ending the conflict that heavily favors Israel and was rejected by the Palestinians.

Last Update: Saturday, 1 February 2020 KSA 06:31 - GMT 03:31