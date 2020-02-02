Iranians should fast to counter US sanctions, a senior military adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday.

Iranians should follow the teachings of former Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini and resort to fasting in response to US sanctions, the semi-official ISNA news agency cited former Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan as saying.

The Trump administration has imposed a “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran - increasing targeted sanctions on the regime since leaving the Obama-era nuclear deal in 2018. Trump has said he wants a new deal that would cover nuclear issues, Iran’s ballistic missile program and Iranian activities in the Middle East.

This is not the first time an Iranian official has advised Iranians to eat less as a solution to US sanctions.

Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian criticized Iranians’ eating habits in 2019 and comparing them to the eating schedule of Chinese people.

“The Chinese even manage to relieve hunger with one meal [a day],” Ardakanian had said.

The chairman of the Guardians Council and the Assembly of Experts Ahmad Jannati had also made similar remarks in 2014.

Having only one meal a day should be a viable solution “should the situation worsen,” Jannati had said, referring to US sanctions.

