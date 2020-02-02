Iraq has banned the entry of all foreigners coming from China over fears about the coronavirus outbreak, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) is a top investor in Iraqi oil while the Chinese state-run CNOOC Ltd works at the Maysan oilfield in southeast Iraq.
