Demonstrators gathered in front of the US Embassy in Lebanon on Sunday to protest US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, Lebanese media agencies reported.

At least six people were injured when security forces sprayed demonstrators with pepper spray in the vicinity of the embassy.



Demonstrators threw rocks at security forces, according to reports.

Earlier Sunday there was a heightened security presence around the embassy as demonstrations were expected.

Trump revealed on Thursday his plan aimed at resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, which was rejected by many world leaders including those part of the Arab League.



Last Update: Sunday, 2 February 2020 KSA 15:01 - GMT 12:01