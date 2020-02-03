A protester was stabbed to death Monday in southern Iraq after men in blue caps, the signature headgear of followers of cleric Moqtada Sadr, attacked an anti-government rally, medics and police said.

The men were trying to reopen the provincial government’s headquarters in the city of Hilla, closed for months by widespread demonstrations, an AFP correspondent there said.

The protester was stabbed in the neck and died of his wounds in hospital, while three others were hurt after being hit with batons, the medical and security sources told AFP.

