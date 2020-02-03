Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has met with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan's sovereign council, and that they have begun the process of normalization.

Netanyahu announced Monday's meeting on Twitter during a trip to Uganda aimed at boosting ties with African countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Uganda on Monday, saying his country is “returning to Africa in a big way” and urging the East African country to open an embassy in Jerusalem.

Before departing Israel, Netanyahu spoke of “very important diplomatic, economic and security ties that will yet be told about.: He said that at the end of his visit to the East African nation he hopes to “have very good news” for Israel.

Last Update: Monday, 3 February 2020 KSA 20:13 - GMT 17:13