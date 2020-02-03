Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that he hopes long-standing African ally Uganda will open an embassy in Jerusalem soon, becoming the third nation to do so after the United States and Guatemala.
“We hope to do this in the near future,” he said in a televised speech during a visit to the Ugandan capital.
“We are studying that,” Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni replied.
Palestinians claim East Jerusalem for their capital, but a peace plan presented last week by US President Donald Trump envisaged a Palestinian capital outside Jerusalem’s municipal limits. Palestinian authorities rejected the plan.
