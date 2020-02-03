Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that close to one million people in Syria’s Idlib are marching toward Turkish borders.

Speaking in Kiev, Erdogan said developments in Syria’s northwestern region of Idlib had become “unmanageable,” after Ankara said Syrian shelling killed six of its troops there.

Turkish forces hit 54 targets in Idlib and “neutralised” 76 Syrian government soldiers, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying by the state-owned Anadolu news agency on Monday.



Earlier on Monday, Erdogan said Turkey was retaliating for the attacks, adding that had told Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, to “stand aside”.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey on Monday agreed that a deal over Syria’s Idlib region must be observed, amid rising tensions between opposing forces, the Interfax news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Erdogan urged Russia to “assume its obligations” in Syria’s Idlib.

