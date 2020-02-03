The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said that peace and security in Palestine will not be achieved without the approval of all parties, including the Palestinians, in a statement from a special meeting in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Monday.

The statement amounts to a rejection of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, published last week, which was swiftly rejected by Palestinians who accused it of being biased and a capitulation to Israeli objectives.

The statement read out at the OIC meeting in Jeddah said that the plan announced by the US should be objective in satisfying both sides and rejected any one-sided plan that doesn't fulfill Palestinian demands.

It added that the OIC stands by the Palestinian people and the Palestinian government to establish a state and secure aid and a dignified life for them.

The statement also called on the OIC secretary-general to intervene and fully reject any resolutions that do not benefit the Palestinian cause, and repeated the call for OIC member states to communicate with international organizations, especially the United Nations Security Council, to create resolutions that would benefit the Palestinian cause.

The OIC statement was made verbally during an “extraordinary meeting” which it called in Jeddah in response to the announcement of the peace plan. The plan envisions Israel annexing swathes of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, and the creation of a demilitarized Palestinian state in limited territories in the future.

- Developing.

