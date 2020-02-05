A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the southern West Bank on Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation (forces) in the area of Bab al-Zawya in Hebron,” a ministry statement said.

The Israeli army had no immediate comment on the incident.

Haddad was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hebron, according to an AFP photographer.

A small protest had been organized in the city against US President Donald Trump’s controversial plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Witnesses said approximately a dozen young men had thrown stones towards Israeli forces.

Trump's peace proposal, unveiled late last month, was immediately rejected by the Palestinians, who blasted it as blatantly pro-Israeli.

Last Update: Wednesday, 5 February 2020 KSA 19:02 - GMT 16:02