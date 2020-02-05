Syrian government forces entered the strategic town of Saraqib in northwestern Idlib province, a war monitor and eye witnesses said on Wednesday, in a renewed push by President Bashar al-Assad to recapture the last rebel stronghold.

“Regime forces have entered Saraqib, after hundreds of extremists and allied forces retreated north of the town,” Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

Saraqib, a town 15 km (9 miles) to the east of Idlib city, lies at the junction of two main roads that Damascus seeks to fully control. Syrian state TV said on Wednesday that the roads were now within firing range of government forces.

Last Update: Wednesday, 5 February 2020 KSA 21:35 - GMT 18:35