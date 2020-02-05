The head of Sudan’s sovereign council on Tuesday confirmed that he held a meeting with the Israeli prime minister in Uganda on Monday.



Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said in a statement the responsibility of discussing Sudanese-Israeli relations and developing them are the responsibility of concerned authorities, in an apparent reference to the cabinet.



Khartoum’s position towards the Palestinian issue and the right of Palestinians to set up their independent state “remained and will remain firm,” said Burhan.

Earlier on Monday, the Palestinian leadership condemned the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudanese leader al-Burhan, labelling it a “stab in the back.”

“This meeting is a stab in the back of the Palestinian people... at a time when the administration of (US) President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu are trying to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization said in a statement carried on official news agency WAFA.

