France repeated on Thursday its demands for an end to hostilities in the Syrian province of Idlib, and added that attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies represented a violation of international, humanitarian law.
Syrian government forces battled rebels and weathered Turkish artillery barrages on Thursday as they tried to seize Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in a new push to recapture the last rebel stronghold, said witnesses and a war monitor.
