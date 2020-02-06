The Egyptian army has been ranked as the strongest in the Middle East region, taking the Turkish army’s place, according to the Global Firepower 2020 index (GFP).

The rankings are based on each nations “potential war-making capability” according to the GFP website.

“Each nation is assessed on individual and collective values processed through an in-house formula to generate a ‘PwrIndx’ score.”

The lower the score, the higher the rank, zero being a perfect score. Turkey was previously ranked as the strongest in the region with 0.2098 but its GFP score remained neutral, while Egypt’s score decreased to 0.1872.

The values taken into consideration for ranking include manpower, airpower, land forces and natural resources in addition to others.

Egypt is ranked 9 out of 138 out of the global countries considered for the annual GFP review, according to its website. Both Egypt and Turkey are considered regional powers, according to the index, in addition to 13 other countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Israel.



Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 09:39 - GMT 06:39