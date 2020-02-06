The Lebanese Cabinet is set to meet Thursday, and it will discuss and likely approve the policy statement draft that sets out the new government’s plan to address the worsening economic and financial situation in the country.

The draft plan, which was obtained by Al Arabiya English ahead of the vote, says “the steps and treatment tools that we will propose will be painful,” but adds that “people will know or may one day recall that it was necessary.”

The plan does not specify what the “painful steps” would entail, but called for reducing interest rates on loan and deposits and reducing the cost of debt as part of any economic bailout plan.

Experts have criticized the draft plan, as it is vague and has few concrete suggestions to pull the country out of its current downward economic spiral. It is set to be passed by the new government led by

Prime Minister Hassan Diab and follows shortly after the new government adopted the unpopular 2020 state budget.

Anti-government protests have been ongoing since mid-October in Lebanon. Demonstrators have demanded better accountability and more transparency from the traditional ruling class.

