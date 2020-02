A Palestinian was shot dead by Israeli fire during violent clashes in the occupied West Bank Thursday, official Palestinian media said.

Yazan abu Tabikh, 19, was killed and seven others injured when clashes broke out after Israeli forces entered the city to demolish a house, official media WAFA and a security source said.

An AFP reporter saw the body and mourning relatives in a hospital in Jenin.

On Wednesday, another Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during clashes in the southern West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

“Mohammed al-Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation (forces) in the area of Bab al-Zawya in Hebron,” a ministry statement said.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 09:00 - GMT 06:00