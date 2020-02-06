Canadians are in favor of taking a tougher stance against Iran following the Islamic Republic’s downing of a Ukrainian airliner last month, revealed a new Ipsos poll on Wednesday.

According to the poll results, 76 percent of Canadians surveyed support the Canadian government increasing sanctions against Tehran.

The Ipsos poll also showed that 89 percent of Canadians want their government to press the Iranian regime to pay damages to the Canadian families affected by the plane crash.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a Ukraine International Airlines jet on January 8, killing all 176 on board, including 57 Canadians.

Canada pressed Iran on Wednesday to send the black boxes from the crashed Ukrainian airliner immediately to France where the data can be analyzed, the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Tehran has not yet released the black boxes.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 22:02 - GMT 19:02