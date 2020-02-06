Israeli paramedics say 14 soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem overnight.

The attack happened early on Thursday. The police say the driver of the car targeted a group of soldiers walking in a busy commercial area of the city. The car then sped away and the police are searching for the perpetrator.

A member of the paramedics at the scene, Avi Katz, told Israel Army Radio that most of the soldiers were lightly wounded in the attack but that one was seriously hurt.

Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld says it was a militant attack and that the police are investigating.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 09:01 - GMT 06:01