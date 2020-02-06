Syrian regime forces withdrew from some neighborhoods in the Syrian city of Saraqib on Thursday after they were bombed by the Turkish observation post in the area, Kurdish Ronahi channel reported.

Pro-Turkish opposition forces then re-entered Saraqib hours after their withdrawal, according to the report.



Russian-backed Syrian regime forces have been bombarding Saraqib, which is held by opposition forces allied to Turkey. Turkey has set up a number of observation posts in the area aimed at protecting the opposition.



The battle for the city is seen as key to opening up the way for Syrian regime forces to pressure Idlib, the opposition's final stronghold. It raises the prospect of a face-off between Turkey and Russia, who support opposing sides in the conflict, and has already triggered an exodus of civilians.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 11:22 - GMT 08:22