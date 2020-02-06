British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated his support for a US Middle East peace plan and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Johnson’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Last month, US President Donald Trump proposed the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in East Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an attempt to achieve a peace breakthrough.

Palestinian leaders have rejected the plan.

Last Update: Thursday, 6 February 2020 KSA 19:51 - GMT 16:51