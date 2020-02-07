Iraq’s top Shia Muslim cleric on Friday condemned deadly violence that killed protesters at sit-ins this week in the southern holy city of Najaf and said a new government must have the trust and support of the people.



Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani also called on security forces to protect anti-government demonstrators from any further attacks. His remarks were delivered by a representative during the Friday sermon in the holy city of Kerbala.

Last Update: Friday, 7 February 2020 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22