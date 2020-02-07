President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, the architect of a new US peace plan for the Middle East, blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for recent violence in Israel on Thursday.

“He does have a responsiblity for it,” Kushner told reporters after briefing UN Security Council members on the plan that has been rejected by the Palestinians.

“He calls for days of rage in response and he said that even before he saw the plan,” Kushner added.



Earlier on Thursday, Palestinian militant group Hamas hailed a car-ramming in Jerusalem that wounded 12 Israeli soldiers as a “practical response” to US President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan.

In a statement, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said the attack was part of “resistance” operations, including a series of demonstrations in the occupied West Bank, but he stopped short of claiming responsibility.

Last Update: Friday, 7 February 2020 KSA 01:22 - GMT 22:22