A Russian delegation will arrive in Turkey on Saturday for talks aiming to stop the Syrian regime’s “aggression” and halt a humanitarian catastrophe in Syria’s northwest Idlib region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.
Cavusoglu repeated Turkey would do whatever is necessary to stop a humanitarian tragedy in Idlib, where on Thursday Russian-led Syrian forces entered the strategic town of Saraqib in a push to capture the country’s last opposition stronghold.
