Syria said its troops have entered the strategic city of Saraqib in the opposition-held Idlib province and has begun to "comb" its neighborhoods, according to state media, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the regime regained control of the southern, western and eastern neighborhoods of the city.
The development on the ground would be the latest gain in a major Russian-led campaign that began in December in northwestern Idlib province to recapture the last opposition stronghold.
